© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS IS A WAR - Official Video - HiRez & Jimmy Levy
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • October 09, 2021
Mirrored from
Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - This Is A War (Official Video)
125,034 views
Premiered Oct 7, 2021
18K
HiRezTV
2.28M subscribers
Disclaimer: The views, information, opinions and/or activities expressed in this video are solely those of the individuals appearing in the video, and do not necessarily reflect or represent those of Hi-Rez LLC, or its producers, officers, agents, and employees. The video is strictly journalism, and all of the content contained in the video are filmed for historical documentation purposes. The video is not meant to promote one side of an idea or another. The video is objectively documenting history, and is only filming individuals in their natural setting. None of the footage has been altered to enforce any particular narrative. Hi-Rez LLC has not verified, and is not responsible for, the accuracy of any information contained within the video. Hi-Rez LLC assumes no liability for any views, information, opinions and/or activities contained within the video.
DOCUMENTED BY RACHEL KATZ & BRANDON MORIN
EDITED BY NATHAN SHERIDAN
Jimmy Levy
https://www.twitter.com/Jimmylevymusic
https://www.instagram.com/Jimmylevy
Hi-Rez
https://www.facebook.com/HiRezFans
https://www.twitter.com/HiReztherapper
https://www.instagram.com/HiReztherapper
https://onlyforthefans.com
This is a war that we living through
They won’t reveal to you that they all slowly been killing you,
They don’t tell you what the hell you agreeing to
Sheep in a herd and you don’t know who leading you
Keep on proceeding to follow
Your mind is hallow
While you being coddled
By government swallowing up everything that media tells you
Without a question or a problem
All of these sheep being slaughtered
They poison the water, removing the father
Ain't trusting these doctors, Ignoring blue collar,
Keep printing the dollar
Brainwashing your sons and your daughters
Ain't got any honor
If I’m being honest…I just ain't picking a side
But I'm down to ride for my freedoms
And die for your freedoms and question
The government lies.
A lot on my Mind, and so little time.
GOD I think all of us needing a sign.
The devil he Hides in EGO and PRIDE.
They selling they soul but they paying the price
GOD won’t give you more than you can handle
Government should be dismantled
Every politician got a scandal
Prepare for this war, we going to battle
I'd rather be red pilled and get killed
Then ignorant living, and meet death still.
Don't stand up for something, u falling for nothing
Don't wait till the world that we know Fall ill
This is the revelation of our generation
Losing civilization,
I'm determinated, just liberate us
With our dedication, fuck the terminator
Fuck your medication
The administration
Cannot alienate us, or exterminate us
I'll just keep on praying
For your salvation
U are outdated
Society becoming Outrageous
Keep your house painted for the first born
The angel of death in the worst form
We being scorned, Look out for theirs Horns,
Remember, This isn’t their first war
They coming prepared, so just be aware
They do not wanna hear none of our prayers
This is a war they ain't playing fair
They feed off ya fear
They want you scared
Death and despair, it's all in the air
So just beware, U think I care?
The more that you know the more that it's clear
This is a war
It's already here
Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - This Is A War (Official Video)
125,034 views
Premiered Oct 7, 2021
18K
HiRezTV
2.28M subscribers
Disclaimer: The views, information, opinions and/or activities expressed in this video are solely those of the individuals appearing in the video, and do not necessarily reflect or represent those of Hi-Rez LLC, or its producers, officers, agents, and employees. The video is strictly journalism, and all of the content contained in the video are filmed for historical documentation purposes. The video is not meant to promote one side of an idea or another. The video is objectively documenting history, and is only filming individuals in their natural setting. None of the footage has been altered to enforce any particular narrative. Hi-Rez LLC has not verified, and is not responsible for, the accuracy of any information contained within the video. Hi-Rez LLC assumes no liability for any views, information, opinions and/or activities contained within the video.
DOCUMENTED BY RACHEL KATZ & BRANDON MORIN
EDITED BY NATHAN SHERIDAN
Jimmy Levy
https://www.twitter.com/Jimmylevymusic
https://www.instagram.com/Jimmylevy
Hi-Rez
https://www.facebook.com/HiRezFans
https://www.twitter.com/HiReztherapper
https://www.instagram.com/HiReztherapper
https://onlyforthefans.com
This is a war that we living through
They won’t reveal to you that they all slowly been killing you,
They don’t tell you what the hell you agreeing to
Sheep in a herd and you don’t know who leading you
Keep on proceeding to follow
Your mind is hallow
While you being coddled
By government swallowing up everything that media tells you
Without a question or a problem
All of these sheep being slaughtered
They poison the water, removing the father
Ain't trusting these doctors, Ignoring blue collar,
Keep printing the dollar
Brainwashing your sons and your daughters
Ain't got any honor
If I’m being honest…I just ain't picking a side
But I'm down to ride for my freedoms
And die for your freedoms and question
The government lies.
A lot on my Mind, and so little time.
GOD I think all of us needing a sign.
The devil he Hides in EGO and PRIDE.
They selling they soul but they paying the price
GOD won’t give you more than you can handle
Government should be dismantled
Every politician got a scandal
Prepare for this war, we going to battle
I'd rather be red pilled and get killed
Then ignorant living, and meet death still.
Don't stand up for something, u falling for nothing
Don't wait till the world that we know Fall ill
This is the revelation of our generation
Losing civilization,
I'm determinated, just liberate us
With our dedication, fuck the terminator
Fuck your medication
The administration
Cannot alienate us, or exterminate us
I'll just keep on praying
For your salvation
U are outdated
Society becoming Outrageous
Keep your house painted for the first born
The angel of death in the worst form
We being scorned, Look out for theirs Horns,
Remember, This isn’t their first war
They coming prepared, so just be aware
They do not wanna hear none of our prayers
This is a war they ain't playing fair
They feed off ya fear
They want you scared
Death and despair, it's all in the air
So just beware, U think I care?
The more that you know the more that it's clear
This is a war
It's already here
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.