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Dr. Vernon Coleman: Global Warming - the FRAUD behind the Covid FRAUD
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121 views • August 24, 2021
In this video, international best-selling author and retired doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, provides solid evidence proving that the myth of global warming/climate change was deliberately devised to murder billions and to promote the Great Reset.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please
visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
source:
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please
visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
source:
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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