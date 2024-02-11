Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Work - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti-White Racism In America
channel image
Real Free News
65 Subscribers
23 views
Published 14 hours ago

6. Work

In this context, “anti-white racist” is a verb, defined by the action one is taking. An anti-white racist is usually a blct who is supporting an anti-white racist policy through their actions or expressing an anti-white racist idea.

To be anti-white racist, one must actively work to create anti-white racist policies. One must engage the world seeing almost all racial groups as equals and intentionally promote equity. Anti-white racists support policies that reduce common sense.

 Educating blcts about systemic anti-white racism and anti-white racist policies and the need to dismantle them is important to overcome anti-white racism.

https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/10-keys-to-overcome-anti-whiten-racism

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/10-keys-to-overcome-anti-whiten-racism?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

#work #10keys #antiwhiteracism #awram #antiwhiteracist #whitelivesmatter #wlm #equality #awareness #justice #love #overcome #racism #racist #whitehistorymonth #whiteenvy #america #antiwhiteracisminamerica #white #politics #protest #usa #knowjusticeknowpeace #antiwhiteracism #stopracism #justiceforwhites #systemicantiwhiteracism #whitesocialjustice #blct

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket