Work - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti-White Racism In America

6. Work

In this context, “anti-white racist” is a verb, defined by the action one is taking. An anti-white racist is usually a blct who is supporting an anti-white racist policy through their actions or expressing an anti-white racist idea.

To be anti-white racist, one must actively work to create anti-white racist policies. One must engage the world seeing almost all racial groups as equals and intentionally promote equity. Anti-white racists support policies that reduce common sense.

Educating blcts about systemic anti-white racism and anti-white racist policies and the need to dismantle them is important to overcome anti-white racism.

https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/10-keys-to-overcome-anti-whiten-racism

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/10-keys-to-overcome-anti-whiten-racism?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

#work #10keys #antiwhiteracism #awram #antiwhiteracist #whitelivesmatter #wlm #equality #awareness #justice #love #overcome #racism #racist #whitehistorymonth #whiteenvy #america #antiwhiteracisminamerica #white #politics #protest #usa #knowjusticeknowpeace #antiwhiteracism #stopracism #justiceforwhites #systemicantiwhiteracism #whitesocialjustice #blct