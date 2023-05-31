Where Does TRUE Health Start??

Think you're healthy? Do your gums bleed when brushing OR flossing? If you have gum disease folks, you can eat clean all you want and exercise till the cows come home but you will still not be healthy. Did you know that over 100 million Americans don't brush twice a day or go to the dentist regularly? Watch the video to see why you can still lose all your teeth despite brushing daily.
