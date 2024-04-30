VAX POISONED TV STAR SHOCKED BY SKIN CANCER DIAGNOSIS

bootcamp





April 28, 2024





"HARRY JOWSEY SAYS HE HAS SKIN CANCER ...Put On Sunscreen, People!!!"

"Harry Jowsey made a startling announcement Friday ... telling his huge following he's got skin cancer -- and using the diagnosis as a teachable moment. The reality television phenom took to TikTok to break the news ... telling his fans a dermatologist checked him out recently and found out he had a cancerous growth on his shoulder."

https://www.tmzDOTcom/2024/04/27/harry-jowsey-announce-skin-cancer-diagnosis-sunscreen-psa/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZqfEz5idz2J6/