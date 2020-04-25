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Former Senator Laura Ebke of the Platte Institute - Making Licensing Relief permanent for post-Covid start-up
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18 views • April 25, 2020
To relieve the pressure on families’ wallets from the government’s virus lockdown, politicians temporarily have spared business owners from having to waste a lot of time and money on smothering rules - including licensing to engage in most occupations. What if we repealed this “red tape” permanently?
Laura Ebke tried to relieve certain entrepreneurs of licensing requirements while serving in Nebraska’s legislature, and now with a think tank, her research is struggling to find any reason at all to justify bureaucratic rules like this nationwide, including in your state. She’s also found better ways than licensing to empower consumers as shoppers for quality services.
Laura Ebke tried to relieve certain entrepreneurs of licensing requirements while serving in Nebraska’s legislature, and now with a think tank, her research is struggling to find any reason at all to justify bureaucratic rules like this nationwide, including in your state. She’s also found better ways than licensing to empower consumers as shoppers for quality services.
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