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1/7/2021 Miles Guo: D.C. on January 6 was turned into last year’s Hong Kong, where MAGA was used and framed; those 74 to 84 million Americans in MAGA won’t give up; it’s really difficult for President Trump, as a businessman, to deal with professional politicians in D.C. who have the characteristics of turning black into white