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D.C. on January 6 was turned into last year’s Hong Kong
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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210 views • January 12, 2021
1/7/2021郭先生直播：1月6号的华盛顿变成了去年的香港，MAGA被利用、被栽赃陷害，只有爆料革命作出预警；MAGA那七、八千万美国人民不会放弃，而川普总统作为商人和那些颠倒黑白的政客周旋太不容易了
1/7/2021 Miles Guo: D.C. on January 6 was turned into last year’s Hong Kong, where MAGA was used and framed; those 74 to 84 million Americans in MAGA won’t give up; it’s really difficult for President Trump, as a businessman, to deal with professional politicians in D.C. who have the characteristics of turning black into white
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy