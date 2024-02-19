A Glimpse into Catastrophic Disclosure

Michael Salla
Feb 19, 2024
On February 03, 2024 Dr. MIchael Salla held his first webinar for 2024 that analyzed the consequences of the failed UAP Disclosure Act of 2023. The "Controlled Disclosure" initiative contained in the Act was gutted. In the webinar Dr Salla presents a compelling case for Catastrophic Disclosure and prepares us for what lies ahead for the Earth Experience. The following highlights offer a glimpse into the webinar.
