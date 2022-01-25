Jason Miller on GETTR: We Are Trying To Ensure No Political Discrimination

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01/21/2022 Jason Miller on Adam Carolla Show discussing GETTR: What we’re trying to do is to make sure that we have a platform that people come on to have social media, have their conversations, but there’s no political discrimination