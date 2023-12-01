The Conservative Continuum, Episode 147: "Radical U" (Paul Kamenar) then "The Doctrine of Interposition" (Sarah McAbee)

2 Shows In 1! First, Paul Kamenar (Lead Council for the NLPC) discusses the massive amounts of foreign cash fueling on-campus radicalism on our nation's college and university campuses. Visit NLPC.org for more information. Then, Sarah McAbee provides an update on her husband's situation, The J6 Committee and the "Stand In The Gap" Foundation. Visit standinthegap.foundation for more information.

