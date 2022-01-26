17-Year-Old Canadian Girl Tells How She Was Forced To Get a Second Dose of Vaccine

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01/22/2022 Daphne Camor, a 17-year-old Canadian girl, was a victim of Pfizer’s vaccine. She stood up at a rally against the vaccine mandate, telling how she was pressured by the government to get a second dose.