We Must Rely Upon Us -- Strong One and ALL!

There is NOBODY OUTSIDE OF US that should have sway over us. Our liberty is our strength not bullshit diversity! #GOP are cucks! We are not. There's nothing at all wrong with a distinct people wanting their own nation, and wanting to continue to exist as a distinct ethnicity and culture. It is legitimate to value one's race, Culture and Heritage and to desire it to endure into posterity. The agenda of race destruction is the ultimate in Barbarism. Racism is nothing like the evil it is made out to be. #Race is part of peoples identify and heritage, and it is far more wicked to wish to destroy races by mixing them. Any rate all and one -- Gather round - the Poccy is here and Uncle Curtius has a special crazy rant for you.



Repent.



Leave the House of Whoredom. Come to #GOD. DO GOOD. DO RIGHT!



Be sound. Be good. Be Right. How? DO THESE THINGS And Will Find Favor in the Lord's Sight: Defend your honor but also and foremost the OLD YOUNG SICK AND HELPLESS OF YOUR OWN KIND Fight to your very death to defend and care for these people.



What is the score now? First they took our #homes! Wrecked OUR ECONOMY! We Bailed them out while they impoverished us!



Then we worked hard to be LOCKED IN OUR NEW HOMES LIKE SLAVES! WHILE The #Parasites #Tyrants #Traitors GET TOP GRADE EVERYTHING at OUR EXPENSE on our DIME!!! Son of a BITCH!



They are locking us all away to DIE! That fear they have LOST CONTROL and WANT YOU TO JUST DIE OFF so they can survive! #TribeOfJudha



FUCK YOU! #DC #CDC #CHINESE and #DeepState #JUDAS!