Stew Peters Full Show: Roe V Wade OVERTURNED, Demons Flood Streets

Roe V Wade OVERTURNED, Demons Flood Streets, Two Year Old Raped And Tortured To DEATH: Stew Peters discusses what it means to have ABOLISHED Roe V Wade in America, & what we need to prepare for when the riots start! Kara Witkowski is a mother of two, who was in a sexually abusive relationship with a man named Tom.

After Tom threatened to kill himself and their children together, Kara tried to get full custody of her children, which did not end well. Instead, Kara’s children were stolen from her and gifted to Tom and his father. Kara’s children had both shown explicit evidence of sexual abuse, and no one cared. CPS did nothing, and due to this sexual abuse, it ended in the death of her two-year-old son while in full custody of Tom and his father.

This is a tragic story and needs as much exposure that we can get.

Laura Loomer joins to discuss her Second Amendment rights being STRIPPED away by BigGov.