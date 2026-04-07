Same category as NAZI GERMANY' - Scott Ritter, BLASTS US war on Iran - Press TV, clip 2

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'Same category as NAZI GERMANY' - former Marine intel officer BLASTS US war on Iran
The United States wages an illegitimate war of aggression against Iran, with the US actions lacking any legitimacy under the law or even under normal moral values, Scott Ritter declared.
💬 “We are committing war crimes that haven’t been seen on Earth since the end of WWII,” he added.