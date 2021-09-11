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Little Light Studios: 'Disclosed' Deceiving the World w/ Aliens & UFOs in Bible Prophecy[10.09.2021]
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60 views • September 11, 2021
This 35-min documentary exposes the truth behind this UFO agenda that is being pushed by the mainstream media so hard right now. We are being set up for the last grand deception that will seduce millions in these latter days. We show you the different world-views on this subject & let the viewer weigh the evidence for themselves. Please share this Vital Information with all of your family & friends so they will have a fair chance to make an informed decision about this strong delusion that is soon to come upon the earth.
#alien #disclosure #Prophecy
For more info on this topic, watch Starfall: https://youtu.be/IbZJOALUPok
Our Mission: It is our hope that a more sophisticated awareness, and in-depth knowledge, of what lies at the “heart” of 21st century pop culture, will allow families and individuals to more clearly distinguish well intended authentic entertainment from deceptively crafted propaganda, which attacks the minds, confuses the senses and rips apart the fabric of society.
"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." [Matthew 5:16]
"And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them." [Ephesians 5:11]
3,560 views Premiered 4 hours ago
Little Light Studios
114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Cm7fBZq-8T4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iU3x5kC8zhSJDmMW_maPQ
For more info on this topic, watch Starfall: https://youtu.be/IbZJOALUPok
#alien #disclosure #Prophecy
For more info on this topic, watch Starfall: https://youtu.be/IbZJOALUPok
Our Mission: It is our hope that a more sophisticated awareness, and in-depth knowledge, of what lies at the “heart” of 21st century pop culture, will allow families and individuals to more clearly distinguish well intended authentic entertainment from deceptively crafted propaganda, which attacks the minds, confuses the senses and rips apart the fabric of society.
"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." [Matthew 5:16]
"And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them." [Ephesians 5:11]
3,560 views Premiered 4 hours ago
Little Light Studios
114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Cm7fBZq-8T4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iU3x5kC8zhSJDmMW_maPQ
For more info on this topic, watch Starfall: https://youtu.be/IbZJOALUPok
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