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Dr. Lee Merritt Speaks Out on Snake Venom in the Water
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19262 views • April 18, 2022
Despite Dr. Bryan Ardis' track record of important revelations in the ongoing COVID scandal, bio-weapons researcher and prominent medical doctor Dr. Lee Merritt is concerned about recent claims involving alleged snake venom in the water supply and other things. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter, Dr. Merritt explains why she is not convinced that this is a snake venom crisis and why she believes bottled water is more dangerous than tap water despite the fluoride. Biowarfare involves practical means to spread the bio-weapon, and Dr. Merritt does not believe the snake venom theory is plausible.
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