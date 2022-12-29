Create New Account
Common Burial Pits Appear in Rural Areas of Communist China
Published a day ago
https://gnews.org/articles/634574

Summary：On December 23rd, the founder of the New Federal State of China (NFSC), Miles Guo's audio reveals that as the pandemic swept across Communist China, many rural areas including Gansu, Guangxi, Ningxia, Anhui, Fujian, and Northeast China had large-scale deaths of farmers. But just a week ago, the CCP government introduced a new method of disposing of the dead.

Keywords
