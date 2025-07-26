RUSSIA STRIKES UKRAINIAN TROOP POSITIONS WITH PRECISION BOMBS

🔶 Russian Aerospace Forces used ODAB-1500 and FAB-500 bombs to hit Ukrainian troop locations in Donetsk and Kharkov regions, targeting temporary bases of Ukraine's 14th and 143rd Brigades. The strikes were confirmed by real-time surveillance.

🔶 In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian sites, Russia continues to target enemy personnel, equipment, and critical infrastructure. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that civilian buildings and social institutions are not targeted.

💥 Destruction of the 14th Separate Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard using ODAB-1500 in the area of Dimitrov/Mirnograd and the 143rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using FAB-500 in the Chugunovka area of Kharkov region.