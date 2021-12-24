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Prisoners of Conscience
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30 views • December 24, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.
"I told you before that We the People already see the tyranny that is going on in this country. We see the endangerment to our safety and our well being, and we know our rights now. And we understand that the supreme law of the land is the safety and well being of the people."
"I told you before that We the People already see the tyranny that is going on in this country. We see the endangerment to our safety and our well being, and we know our rights now. And we understand that the supreme law of the land is the safety and well being of the people."
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