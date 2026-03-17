💥Iranian missiles wreak havoc in Tel Aviv

💥 Iranian missiles rain down on Israel

Missiles wreak havoc in Tel Aviv as they reach Israeli territory. Local media report casualties.

Iranian missiles hit near Tel Aviv, kill two — reports

☠️ At least two people were killed in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, in Iranian missile strikes, N12 reported.

Missiles slammed into central Israel, with impacts reported in residential areas as air defenses failed to stop the barrage.

💥🇮🇱 There is widespread damage across Tel Aviv due to a missile with a cluster warhead.