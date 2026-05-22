Economic and Environmental Impact, an interview with Ben Swann

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Communities face mounting economic and environmental costs as AI data centers drain power grids, tap water supplies illegally, and receive billions in free energy while residents pay the price. Property tax abatements for corporations mean locals subsidize the very facilities that destroy their quality of life. This isn't capitalism but technocratic imperialism. Zoning laws exist for a reason. Watch the latest interview.
#EconomicImpact #EnvironmentalImpact #DataCenterCrisis #TechnocraticImperialism #CommunityRights
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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