The 1890's - Rare Footage of Cities Around the World - DhruvaAlimanMusic
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1138 followers
130 views • 22 hours ago

The 1890's - Rare Footage of Cities Around the World - DhruvaAlimanMusic


Dhruva Aliman Music @DhruvaAlimanMusic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHqha40xRL4&t


The 1890's ~ Amazing Rare Footage of Cities Around the World


The start of motion pictures, late 1890's. Rare film of cities, towns and countries. High-quality remastered prints from the Lumiere archives and EYE Film Museum. Clips listed in order below. Music: "Dream Walking" & "What Must Be" by Dhruva Aliman - Amazon- https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B003HPT1MS/ref=as_li_qf_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=seekerland07-20&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B003HPT1MS&linkId=39962d79ca54261d30f719a27ef8707c - https://music.apple.com/us/artist/dhruva-aliman/363563637 - https://dhruvaaliman.bandcamp.com/album/hello-moon - http://www.dhruvaaliman.com/ - Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/5XiFCr9iBKE6Cupltgnlet

Film Clips...

April 1897 - Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem

1897 - Group leaving church in Bohemia, Czech Republic

August 6, 1899 - Ship departure in Livorno, Italy

May 1896 - Tverskaya Street in Moscow, Russia

1897 - Nihonbashi, Tokyo, Japan

1898 - Early Rollercoaster, Britain (Restored Film)

Feb 20, 1896 - Street Dance in Drury Lane, London

June 1899 Victorian Era - Ladies Cycling Display in London

1899 - Town Parade in Selkirk, Scotland

November 3, 1896 - The Melbourne Cup horse races in Australia

May June 1896 - Group in Geneva, Switzerland

1896-1901 Visual tour of New York City

1896 - Frederick Street in Berlin

Summer 1896 - Visual tour of Italy Milan & Venice

1898 - Ice Skaters in France

Late 1890s - A Trip Through Paris, France

1897 - Arrival of a Two-Stage Train in France

Apr 11, 1896 - High Street in Marseille, France

c1898 - Avenue du Bois de Boulogne in Paris, France

c1898 - President Félix Faure and crowd in France

Sep 1898 - Scheveningen Boulevard in the Hague

1896 - Children's Marble Game in Lyon, France

Venice and visit with Pope Leo XIII


