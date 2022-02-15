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Freedom Convoy organizers hold press conference in response to invoking of Emergencies Act
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302 views • February 15, 2022
Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was live at the press conference held by organizers of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, held in response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invoking of the Emergencies Act to remove the protest.
See more at ConvoyReports.com
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3I0nyyo
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
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See more at ConvoyReports.com
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3I0nyyo
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►DONATE - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►EMAILS - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Crypto - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►SUBSCRIBE - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►SHOP - https://rebelne.ws/store
►PODCAST - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9
SUPERU - https://rebelne.ws/SuperU
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
TIKTOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@rebelnews
TELEGRAM - https://t.me/RealRebelNews
Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips
An original video production by Rebel News.
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