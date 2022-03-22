Miles Guo: Soaring prices have led to the collapse of the global supply chain. Is the virus or the COVID vaccine the culprit for the mass deaths in Hong Kong?

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3/19/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Soaring prices have led to the collapse of the global supply chain. Is the virus or the COVID vaccine the culprit for the mass deaths in Hong Kong? The evil CCP doesn’t allow the Chinese people to take effective drugs, and they have to pay ridiculously high prices for the drugs if they want to take them