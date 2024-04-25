Knowing the Voice of the Lord

Pastor Dean continues his series on hearing the voice of God and obeying His will. John 16:13 states that the Holy Spirit will speak to you, guide you in all truth, and show you things to come. Serve the Lord in your life by obeying His word and His voice in all that you do.
"And when he putteth forth his own sheep, he goeth before them, and the sheep follow him: for they know his voice." John 10:4
