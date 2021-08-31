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AFGHANISTAN // A Message From the Underground Church in Afghanistan
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256 views • August 31, 2021
This is a must see please watch and share!! This message is from the heart of a broken Afghan man, understandably so!! These poor people feel abandoned and thrown to the wolves . . . Joe Biden and his administration should be tried for treason and defrocked of their positions immediately!!
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