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What does Building Back Better Mean? 12/09/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Terry Sacka, owner of Cornerstone Asset Metals, joins us today to talk about how in Sweden they already have chips implanted into humans, to have their vaccine records "on hand" so to speak. He also shares where the campaign slogan "Build Back Better" actually comes from. A truly inspiring interview, and Terry shares years of knowledge about the stock market and the upcoming crash in the future.

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Keywords
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