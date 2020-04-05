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Important: Anna Von Reitz: Second Decree Over Mandate
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78 views • April 05, 2020
Second Decree Over Mandate
By Anna Von Reitz
See attached. Signature page JPG and mailing receipts will follow in a day or two.
Final Second Decree Over Mandate
http://annavonreitz.com/finalseconddecreeovermandate.pdf http://annavonreitz.com/finalseconddecreeovermandate.docx
See the Webinar of March 30th for the explanation of what this is and why it's important.
Zoom Webinar #55, March 30th 2020,
https://zoom.us/rec/share/48VFDrrR9WFOWIHcxmDUdv4-NdzGaaa81HVKr_dfz00raIubSEk_Uxu_hE3198fr
Signature pages and Postal receipts for proof of service published 4 2 2020 Signed page 1 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/signedpage1.jpg Signed page 22 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/signedpage22.jpg Post office pages with receipts.
1 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-1of9.jpg 2 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-2of9.jpg 3 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-3of9.jpg 4 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-4of9.jpg 5 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-5of9.jpg 6 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-6of9.jpg 7 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-7of9.jpg 8 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-8of9.jpg 9 0f 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-9of9.jpg
Print these out and keep them in your files for proof of this important 22 page document and it's accompanying proof of service. They will try to make this go away at some point in the future.
I can't guarantee this huge database will always be available on line.
Paul Stramer
￼￼
By Anna Von Reitz
See attached. Signature page JPG and mailing receipts will follow in a day or two.
Final Second Decree Over Mandate
http://annavonreitz.com/finalseconddecreeovermandate.pdf http://annavonreitz.com/finalseconddecreeovermandate.docx
See the Webinar of March 30th for the explanation of what this is and why it's important.
Zoom Webinar #55, March 30th 2020,
https://zoom.us/rec/share/48VFDrrR9WFOWIHcxmDUdv4-NdzGaaa81HVKr_dfz00raIubSEk_Uxu_hE3198fr
Signature pages and Postal receipts for proof of service published 4 2 2020 Signed page 1 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/signedpage1.jpg Signed page 22 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/signedpage22.jpg Post office pages with receipts.
1 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-1of9.jpg 2 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-2of9.jpg 3 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-3of9.jpg 4 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-4of9.jpg 5 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-5of9.jpg 6 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-6of9.jpg 7 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-7of9.jpg 8 of 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-8of9.jpg 9 0f 9 http://annavonreitz.com/proofofservice/PostOffice-9of9.jpg
Print these out and keep them in your files for proof of this important 22 page document and it's accompanying proof of service. They will try to make this go away at some point in the future.
I can't guarantee this huge database will always be available on line.
Paul Stramer
￼￼
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