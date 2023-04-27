Here’s Why Producing a Gene Is Like Brewing Beer

Beer brewing, but make it science! 🧪

In this video, Dr. Govind Rao, a chemical and biochemical engineering professor at University of Maryland talks about how the process of gene expression and product recovery in cells resembles beer brewing!

According to Dr. Govind Rao, the process is similar to brewing beer in the sense that conventional technology involves inserting a gene into a cell to produce a protein product, which is then scaled up by growing it in larger vats. 👨‍🔬

