BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Botched Ukrainian Air Assault Cripples Pokrovsk Relief Hopes
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10127 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
116 views • 1 day ago

Amidst intense fighting along the front, Ukraine faces challenging political signals from abroad. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he is not currently considering supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, a key capability Kyiv has long sought to obtain.

In the forest belts on the right flank of the advance of the Russian ‘North’ group of troops on the Sumy section of the front, the advance of assault groups of the Airborne Forces and Marines was noted.

The Ukrainian army attempted to counterattack in the direction of Yunakovka and Alekseevka several times. Three attempts by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups to advance were thwarted by overwhelming firepower.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops levelled the front line in the Otradnoye sector.

In Volchansk, the Ukrainian army continues to retreat, retaining control only over the eastern and south-eastern parts of the city.

The Russian army’s most successful advance on the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk section of the front was noted in the south. Advanced units reached the outskirts of Ivanopolye. There are reports of a Russian assault on Konstantinovka.

A Russian air strike has destroyed the logistics hub of Ukrainian company Meest Express in Pavlograd, in the Dnepropetrovsk region. A secondary explosion was observed at the site, suggesting that the facility contained ammunition.

The Pokrovsk area remains the hottest spot along the entire front line. Russian troops are advancing through the city’s central and southern districts. Russian forces have complete control of the Lazurny and Solnechny neighbourhoods.

They have also taken positions in the area of the railway station and the district of Dinas in the north of the city.

Assault units are advancing to the east of Pokrovsk. During intense fighting, Gnatovka was captured and the clearance of Rog is ongoing.

The Ukrainian command is taking extremely risky steps in an attempt to stabilize the critical situation. In the industrial zone to the west of the city, a special forces unit from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was landed by helicopter to assist the garrison under siege.

The operation was detected by Russian reconnaissance drones, resulting in the destruction of almost the entire landing force.

To the east of Gulyaipole, Russian troops have advanced west of Poltavka, systematically tightening the encirclement around this regional center and critical logistics hub.

Units of the Russian 7th Guards Airborne Assault Division have also achieved success near Stepnogorsk and Primorskoe on the Zaporizhzhia axis, advancing through residential areas where fierce fighting continues.

In summary, Russian forces maintain the strategic initiative across the entire front, methodically increasing pressure on the battlefield and targeting critical infrastructure deep behind Ukrainian lines.

______________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiausaukrainedonbasssouth frontdprpokrovsk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy