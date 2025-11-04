Amidst intense fighting along the front, Ukraine faces challenging political signals from abroad. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he is not currently considering supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, a key capability Kyiv has long sought to obtain.

In the forest belts on the right flank of the advance of the Russian ‘North’ group of troops on the Sumy section of the front, the advance of assault groups of the Airborne Forces and Marines was noted.

The Ukrainian army attempted to counterattack in the direction of Yunakovka and Alekseevka several times. Three attempts by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups to advance were thwarted by overwhelming firepower.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops levelled the front line in the Otradnoye sector.

In Volchansk, the Ukrainian army continues to retreat, retaining control only over the eastern and south-eastern parts of the city.

The Russian army’s most successful advance on the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk section of the front was noted in the south. Advanced units reached the outskirts of Ivanopolye. There are reports of a Russian assault on Konstantinovka.

A Russian air strike has destroyed the logistics hub of Ukrainian company Meest Express in Pavlograd, in the Dnepropetrovsk region. A secondary explosion was observed at the site, suggesting that the facility contained ammunition.

The Pokrovsk area remains the hottest spot along the entire front line. Russian troops are advancing through the city’s central and southern districts. Russian forces have complete control of the Lazurny and Solnechny neighbourhoods.

They have also taken positions in the area of the railway station and the district of Dinas in the north of the city.

Assault units are advancing to the east of Pokrovsk. During intense fighting, Gnatovka was captured and the clearance of Rog is ongoing.

The Ukrainian command is taking extremely risky steps in an attempt to stabilize the critical situation. In the industrial zone to the west of the city, a special forces unit from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was landed by helicopter to assist the garrison under siege.

The operation was detected by Russian reconnaissance drones, resulting in the destruction of almost the entire landing force.

To the east of Gulyaipole, Russian troops have advanced west of Poltavka, systematically tightening the encirclement around this regional center and critical logistics hub.

Units of the Russian 7th Guards Airborne Assault Division have also achieved success near Stepnogorsk and Primorskoe on the Zaporizhzhia axis, advancing through residential areas where fierce fighting continues.

In summary, Russian forces maintain the strategic initiative across the entire front, methodically increasing pressure on the battlefield and targeting critical infrastructure deep behind Ukrainian lines.

