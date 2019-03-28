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[Mar 28, 2019] View From The Bunker Interview (6/18/11): Babylon Rising in the Last Days (4.1K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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32 views • December 12, 2021
In this interview Derek Gilbert did with me on Dec. 18, 2010, we talked about something that my wife and I had started doing in our video production office, which we called, "Paranormal Movie Night." This dealt with leveraging stuff in pop culture to reach our family, friends, neighbors and people in our general area by having open dialogue (from a Biblical worldview) with them after watching shows and movies together. This outreach program was very successful at the time. The interview also covers what we were trying to do with SEED (as you listen, please keep in mind, lots of things have changed with SEED and the website since 2010).

In the second half of this show, Derek interviewed Chris White about his "debunkumentary" concept. He discussed David Icke and others, dealing with the issues of the "reptilians" and their "spiritualism."

Link to the original 2010 podcast: https://www.vftb.net/?p=4115
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com

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