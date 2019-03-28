© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Mar 28, 2019] View From The Bunker Interview (6/18/11): Babylon Rising in the Last Days (4.1K views on YouTube)
Follow
1
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
32 views • December 12, 2021
In this interview Derek Gilbert did with me on Dec. 18, 2010, we talked about something that my wife and I had started doing in our video production office, which we called, "Paranormal Movie Night." This dealt with leveraging stuff in pop culture to reach our family, friends, neighbors and people in our general area by having open dialogue (from a Biblical worldview) with them after watching shows and movies together. This outreach program was very successful at the time. The interview also covers what we were trying to do with SEED (as you listen, please keep in mind, lots of things have changed with SEED and the website since 2010).
In the second half of this show, Derek interviewed Chris White about his "debunkumentary" concept. He discussed David Icke and others, dealing with the issues of the "reptilians" and their "spiritualism."
Link to the original 2010 podcast: https://www.vftb.net/?p=4115
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
In the second half of this show, Derek interviewed Chris White about his "debunkumentary" concept. He discussed David Icke and others, dealing with the issues of the "reptilians" and their "spiritualism."
Link to the original 2010 podcast: https://www.vftb.net/?p=4115
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.