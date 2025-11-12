The second leg in the global monetary reset

Former Trump Fed nominee Judy Shelton says the Treasury should issue a gold-backed bond

More than a year ago, economic analyst and financial writer David Morgan predicted we were entering a global Great Depression. With massive AI layoffs, sky rocketing silver and gold prices, exploding debt and civil unrest increasing, it looks like Morgan was right—again. On the money side, demand is so shaky for US Treasuries that former Trump Federal Reserve nominee, Judy Shelton, was pitching a gold-backed US Treasury Bond on CNBC. Was Shelton running a flag up the pole to gauge the reaction for the White House? Morgan says, “You are not getting on CNBC and talking about a gold-backed bond unless it’s been, let’s say, approved by the powers that be. This is something that will help restore a sound monetary system with possible gold convertibility. Shelton argues that the US monetary system is unstable, inflationary and it erodes purchasing power. Shelton says a new bond with a link to gold would restore trust.” Morgan also contends this would add greatly to the already bullish environment for gold and silver.





Morgan sees the big picture and says, “When you study the end of the Roman Empire, one of the primary reasons it fell was everybody was pouring into Rome to get free bread and circus. Does that remind you of something that is going on now? . . .. We are at point where we are seeing the last phase before the end of the empire. The end does not mean it collapses and there is nothing left. When so many people come flooding in, and they want free bread and circus like the end of the Roman Empire . . . we know the end is near.”





End of American Empire Nears – David Morgan

