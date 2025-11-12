BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The second leg in the global monetary reset
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
402 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
260 views • 2 days ago

Former Trump Fed nominee Judy Shelton says the Treasury should issue a gold-backed bond

https://citizenwatchreport.com/former-trump-fed-nominee-judy-shelton-says-the-treasury-should-issue-a-gold-backed-bond/


More than a year ago, economic analyst and financial writer David Morgan predicted we were entering a global Great Depression. With massive AI layoffs, sky rocketing silver and gold prices, exploding debt and civil unrest increasing, it looks like Morgan was right—again. On the money side, demand is so shaky for US Treasuries that former Trump Federal Reserve nominee, Judy Shelton, was pitching a gold-backed US Treasury Bond on CNBC. Was Shelton running a flag up the pole to gauge the reaction for the White House? Morgan says, “You are not getting on CNBC and talking about a gold-backed bond unless it’s been, let’s say, approved by the powers that be. This is something that will help restore a sound monetary system with possible gold convertibility. Shelton argues that the US monetary system is unstable, inflationary and it erodes purchasing power. Shelton says a new bond with a link to gold would restore trust.” Morgan also contends this would add greatly to the already bullish environment for gold and silver.


Morgan sees the big picture and says, “When you study the end of the Roman Empire, one of the primary reasons it fell was everybody was pouring into Rome to get free bread and circus. Does that remind you of something that is going on now? . . .. We are at point where we are seeing the last phase before the end of the empire. The end does not mean it collapses and there is nothing left. When so many people come flooding in, and they want free bread and circus like the end of the Roman Empire . . . we know the end is near.”


End of American Empire Nears – David Morgan

https://rumble.com/v71l9bk-end-of-american-empire-nears-david-morgan.html


The SECRET Reason Banks Needed World War 1 to Survive

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vxw1n41Q922c

Keywords
the second legin the global monetary reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy