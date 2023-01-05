Create New Account
InfoWars - Remember When Alex Jones Warned Jesse Ventura The Globalists Would Use Vaccines As A Soft Kill Platform - 1-04-2023
156 views
Oldyoti's Home Page
Published Yesterday |

Back in 2009 Alex Jones appeared on Jeese Ventura's Conspiracy Theory The Great Culling Episode where he and Dr. Rima Laibow warned Jesse that the government through the UN and WHO would create a pandemic and use vaccines as a sterilant and soft kill bio weapon.

alex jonesinfowarsjesse venturadr rima laibowfake pandemicdeath shots

