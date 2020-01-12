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Pikmin Theory: Did Alph and Olimar go to the Same Flight School?
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3 views • January 12, 2020
Published in YouTube November 30, 2017
These 2 captains in the Pikmin franchise have one thing in common, CRASHING INTO OBJECTS! Is this a coincidence, a reference, or something else.
These 2 captains in the Pikmin franchise have one thing in common, CRASHING INTO OBJECTS! Is this a coincidence, a reference, or something else.
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