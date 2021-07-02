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Global Human Extermination Plan's Second Phase Revealed
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760 views • July 02, 2021
Mike Adams joins Alex Jones live via Skype to reveal how the 'COVID pandemic,' along with future bio-warfare attacks, will be used to weaken the United States before a physical invasion where billions will perish and a communist world government will be established on the ruins of the world.
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