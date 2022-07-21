This FOD short features Chet’s chat with Hayward Gatch concerning the Groomer Party, specifically one mom’s propensity for sharing pictures of her half naked daughter online. Hang with us, or hang separately.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

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Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye