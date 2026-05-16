Unlock Nutrition in 10 Minutes? Lemon & Beans Secrets

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- Mindbodygreen report highlights six simple nutrition habits improving fiber, antioxidants, and nutrient absorption within minutes daily.
- Adding beans, chickpeas, chia seeds, and arugula boosts fiber, protein, circulation, and essential nutrients naturally.
- Citrus juice enhances iron absorption, while fresh herbs provide antioxidants, micronutrients, flavor, reducing sodium consumption significantly.
- Bamboo cutting boards may reduce microplastic exposure compared with plastic kitchen tools, supporting healthier food preparation practices.
- Dietitian Molly Knudsen emphasized small dietary upgrades supporting digestion, heart health, and overall wellness without complexity.
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