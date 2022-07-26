200 FT WAVE BY EAST COAST USA/WORMWOOD SYSTEM CAUSING CHAOS/RED PX SYSTEM BODY/ EUROPE🐵 GAMES/READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Jul 25, 2022 I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (Yeshua in Hebrew) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In this video I'll be sharing the first part of the video from youtube channel In2ThinAir. I hope others go check him out and subscribe to him. As he watches earth changes on a weekly basis. He had caught activity showing up on a data buoy showing a 200 foot tsunami wave or a rogue wave was picked up in the data off the coast of nova Scotia and not far from the east coast United States... We know the earth is in a literal partial wobble due to the planet x system and planet x. As planet x/Biblical wormwood will soon be inbound into our solar system things will amplify more.... The rogue wave or tsunami caught by In2ThinAir channel could of been caused by a large quake out at sea as quakes and volcanoes are blowing and hitting globally while USGS and other government services hide quakes and volcanic eruptions from the global public. Insider mike from around the world said a while back to pastor Paul Begley on Paul Begley youtube channel that we can expect rogue waves and rogue tsunamis due to the planet x system shaking earth and it's also a very bad sign to me showing how close the pole shift is as will occur when planet x makes its arch pass over the sun past the earth.... Just as mike said if people could see the bottom of oceans and seas globally they'd have a heart attack because it looks like the ocean floor is on fire globally due to volcanic eruptions blowing not just above ground but under the water... Which to you'll see bubbling water near new York in the Hudson River... As some people are already saying it's bubbling due to a factory nearby the Hudson River. Yeah I'm not buying the water is bubbling from any factory at all lol... As gases are pushing up from earth due to all the different energy hitting earth such as solar radiation, planet x system energy and radiation and energy from gamma ray burst waves that insider mike from around the world told paul Begley years back would come in waves.... And all the energy slamming earth is causing earths core to swell pushing lava and magma to the surface of the crust of earth and releasing gases... As its kind of obvious what's going on in the Hudson River is volcanic in nature as waters and soils are bubbling globally from what I just said... Also in this video you'll see the W.H.O declared a global "monkey" issue which they showed what was coming in a movie I used love called (outbreak) as nothing is done without first warning about it....i kept telling my parents watch that soon they'll declare an issue globally soon as did occur. Now their saying Joe B has not only cv19 but Joe slipped up saying he has cancer... And even the white house won't deny his slip up. The white house stated they knew he came in the white house with quote "skin cancer "... I told my parents when joe first got in" I said watch, they'll say Joe has the Big C word.. And possibly use it as an excuse to get him out. And yup now he's got it ( supposedly )....whats even more odd is B.O's ex white house doctor came out days before they said Joe had CV, and BO's ex doctor said Joe was mentally unfit which got B.O angry due to the comment... Then the ex doctor of B.O said just days ago quote " Joe will not finish his term". And according to insider Steven Ben noon of Israeli news live channel I guess kamala is being prepped to "possibly be ready" to take over for Joe. As also insider mike told pastor Paul Begley they are getting ready for a transitional government that won't be run by a president but by bad people that no-one likes. So Though truth be told no matter who gets in there if joe don't finish his term and he's replaced. We know he will only be replaced for a short time until the ( antichrist) comes BACK INTO power with a FEMA provisional government behind him which is what Larry Nichols said years back before dying. And no it's not trump who's ready to return ..plus more in this video. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.





Credited video:

In2ThinAir/200 foot waves seen on buoy data near Nova Scotia Canada and not far from east coast usa- https://youtu.be/vsipv7rlmaY





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