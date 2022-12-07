The Tw!tter Files: Day 4

We’ve Been Expecting More Documents From Tw!tter
* Musk promised more documents over the weekend — but those never came.
* General Counsel (Jim Baker) apparently subverted their release.
* He just got fired over suppression.
* FBI-linked staffer was ‘vetting’ the files.
* It was pretty obvious the files that had just been released were missing a crucial element: the FBI.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 December 2022
