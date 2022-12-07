Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Tw!tter Files: Day 4
116 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

We’ve Been Expecting More Documents From Tw!tter

* Musk promised more documents over the weekend — but those never came.

* General Counsel (Jim Baker) apparently subverted their release.

* He just got fired over suppression.

* FBI-linked staffer was ‘vetting’ the files.

* It was pretty obvious the files that had just been released were missing a crucial element: the FBI.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316706743112

Keywords
free speechcensorshiptreasoncorruptionsocial mediacollusionpropagandatucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmenttwitterelection riggingjoe bidenhunter bidenelection interferencefreedom of speechelon muskjames bakersubversionelection fraudsuppressionmiranda devinebiden crime familylaptop from hellmatt taibbi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket