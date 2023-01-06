Native shrubs’ flowering delights me at Waterperry Drive Reserve, Canning Vale, Perth MVI_9311

I was here at this reserve three weeks ago,
and today walking back to the car I spotted this cluster of three native shrubs
in flower. I don’t know their species name, but did notice that they belong, I think,
to Papilionaceae, a well-represented group of plants in Western Australia’s
southwest.
