Fire at the Fujairah port is still ongoing

The fire at the Fujairah port (UAE) is still ongoing.

Adding:

Iran has again struck the Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar.

The Qatari Ministry of Defense reported that there were no casualties among Qataris, and two more ballistic missiles hit the base. There's still a lot to be destroyed there - the base is large, although it has already been heavily damaged.

Also, the missile attack on Israel continues (with hits in Tel Aviv), and targets in Erbil have also been attacked.

Adding:

Deputy Political Commander of the IRGC Navy:

‘More than 10 oil tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz. Currently, the Strait of Hormuz area is under the full control of the Navy of the Islamic Republic.’