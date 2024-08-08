BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News August 8, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
1
97 views • 9 months ago

Aug 8, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com




Ukrainian UAVs shell Russia’s Kursk region, after the Russian army foils Kiev’s attempts to infiltrate deeper into the country. Moscow says Ukraine's attack was conducted with silent approval from the West. That's as the US and the EU openly support Kiev's apparent right to not just target, but invade Russian territory. A prominent war correspondent suffers critical burns and injuries from a Ukrainian drone attack while covering events unfolding in the region. A retraction from Ukraine's military intelligence spokesperson, who publicly boasted of Kiev's support for militant groups in West Africa - who now claims he didn't say anything of the sort. It comes as Niger and Mali cut diplomatic ties with the country. On the 16th anniversary of the war in South Ossetia, Georgia's ruling party says a provocation was staged by foreign powers - and demands former President Saakashvili's faction be investigated. RT looks at the deep impact of the brief 2008 conflict.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
