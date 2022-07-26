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Day 6 Update: Dr. A's Solution For Lost Sense of Taste and Smell
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568 views • July 26, 2022

Day 6 Update: Dr. A's Solution For Lost Sense of Taste and Smell

21 minutes more info on Dr Ardis wife: after day 3 she started to smell and taste now it has been 2 weeks, she is going to keep doing it for a month. I do think the problems you are experiencing is your body detoxing because of the nicotine gum. Dr. Ardis said your body craps the nicotine, then lets go of what it was holding onto causing the lost of taste and smell. You are letting go of the garbage.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MIcU5PBw509u/?fbclid=IwAR3hWrO1mIiLFOF1gQqpQIPweKPfPyo9JqSnc0fvpspP7x_y9bYZ0NxGZ70
Right After Dr. A Shares what Dr. Zelenko told him:
You can order this: Purple Pitcher Plant extract for Monkey Pox, It is right after Dr. Ardis talks about his wife. Could have it on hand for others, the shot for this could shed?? "Sarapin" prevents scars and helps digestion problems and constipation.
Excerpt from below article link. Sarapin: The root and leaves are diuretic, hepatic, laxative, stomachic and tonic[4, 61, 222]. They are used in the treatment of dyspepsia, constipation, liver and kidney complaints[61]. A cold decoction of the whole plant has been used in the treatment of whooping cough[257]. An infusion of the dried leaves has been used in the treatment of fevers and shakiness[257]. An infusion of the leaves has been used to make childbirth easier and also for sickness associated with an absence of menstrual periods[257]. An infusion of the leaves was at one time considered to be a cure for smallpox[4, 257], Arizona State University reached a positive outcome testing Saracenia Purpurea vs. smallpox. Results illustrate conclusively that this herb is able to kill the virus. An infusion of the roots has been used in the treatment of smallpox[207, 213]. A decoction of the root has been given to women to help expel the afterbirth and to prevent sickness after childbirth[257]. A strong decoction of the root has been used in the treatment of spitting blood and pulmonary complaints[257].https://pfaf.org/user/Plant.aspx?LatinName=Sarracenia+purpurea
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resultshelpdescriptionmonkey poxdr ardisnicotine gumdr zelendcolost of taste and smellside effects covid
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