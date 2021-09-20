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Haitian Caravan of More than 10,000 is Nearing the Texas McAllen Border.
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20 views • September 20, 2021
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Owen Shroyer https://givesendgo.com/G27P2 FBI & Mexican Cartels Work Together Destroy USA
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