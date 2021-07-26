WE ARE AT THE VERY LEAST BEING SUBJECT TO AN ILLEGAL EXPERIMENT - AND AT THE WORST GLOBAL GENOCIDE

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Info Wars film explaining how Dr Reiner Fuellmich is the public front man for an international team comprised of hundreds of lawyers and medical experts who have begun legal proceedings over the WHO, CDC and Davos Group: 'The experimental jab is in clear violation of al 10 of the Nurenberg Codes which carr the penalty of death for those who viloate them.'