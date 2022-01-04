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Game Over Genocide Exposed, Murderous Commies Desperate to Silence Truth
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50 views • January 04, 2022
The Stew Peters Show.
We live in an age of censorship, and if you’re willing to say anything that our elite rulers don’t like, it’s just a matter of time before you get censored. This isn’t about “facts” or “misinformation.” It’s about political power and control. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book The Real Dr. Fauci has been a massive bestseller this fall, but there’s been a near-media blackout of the book. Do not criticize your God Dr. Fauci. That’s the narrative and they will defend it to the bitter end. Tony Lyons is RFK Jr.’s publisher. H’s publicly challenging critics to find factual errors in the book. He joins us.
We live in an age of censorship, and if you’re willing to say anything that our elite rulers don’t like, it’s just a matter of time before you get censored. This isn’t about “facts” or “misinformation.” It’s about political power and control. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book The Real Dr. Fauci has been a massive bestseller this fall, but there’s been a near-media blackout of the book. Do not criticize your God Dr. Fauci. That’s the narrative and they will defend it to the bitter end. Tony Lyons is RFK Jr.’s publisher. H’s publicly challenging critics to find factual errors in the book. He joins us.
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