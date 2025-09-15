Do Not Report Crypto Earnings To The CRA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do I Have to Report Crypto to the CRA? 🇨🇦🪙💰 (What Triggers Tax)
💰💸 SHORT ANSWER: If you dispose of crypto — sell, swap, spend, convert, or earn it — there’s usually a tax event in Canada. 🧾🏛️
What counts as a taxable event?
• 💱 Selling crypto for CAD or USD
• 🔄 Swapping one coin/token for another (crypto-to-crypto is still a disposition)
• 🛒 Using crypto to buy goods/services
• 🧩 Converting to stablecoins
• ⛏️🪙 Mining, staking, airdrops, referrals (often income when received)
How is it taxed?
• 📈 Capital gains (most personal investing): 50% of the gain is taxable.
• 🧑💼 Business income (frequent/trading-as-business): 100% taxable as income.
• 📉 Capital losses can offset capital gains.
Keep solid records (6 years):
• 📅 Date/time • 🪙 Quantity/tx hash • 💱 Pair/venue • 💵 CAD value at time • 💳 Fees
Tip: use reputable tracking software and export reports. 🧠📊
Why you shouldn’t “just not report”:
• 🔍 CRA can request data from exchanges, issue info “requirements,” and use third-party orders.
• 🌐 Exchanges and payment platforms increasingly share data under compliance frameworks.
• 🚫 Penalties and interest for non-compliance can cost more than reporting correctly.
Pro move: File on time, correct past years if needed, and get advice on ACB (Adjusted Cost Base), capital vs. business, and loss optimization. 🧾🛡️
👨⚖️ This is general information, not legal or tax advice. Talk to a Canadian tax pro for your situation.
🌐 Work with my team: www.KevinJJohnston.com
#CanadaRevenueAgency #CryptoTax #CRACrypto #IncomeTax #CorporateTax #Calgary #TaxTipsCanada #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Web3