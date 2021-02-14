Did they use COVID-19 to destroy the economy? WEF says that by 2030 "You'll own nothing & be happy."

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The World Economic Forum says that by 2030 "You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy."
Was this their plan?
The entire video by Del Bigtree of TheHighwire.com which aired on Feb 11, 2021 is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pWBsFQO9096k/
Source : Larry Hobbs | Fat News