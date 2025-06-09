© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNDERGROUND CITY FAMILY VANDERLAY UNDERNEATH
MANHATTAN.
THE SEVEN FAMILIES FROM BEYOND THE ANTARCTIC ICE WALL RULE THIS MATRIX,
EACH CONTROLLING THEIR OWN CONTINENT
🌎 🔎🫧🔘🫧 🌍
(06min : 00sec)
Most conspire to keep us as cattle, constantly resetting our timeline. The truth is embedded in us. Toxic food, chemicals, harmful drugs, corrupt systems, it's all a lie to control us, suppressing our memories. They hide in massive underground cities during the resets.
#secretHistory #hiddenhistory #hiddenTruth #subvertedHistory