Trudeau Blames Canada for Immigration Policies

In the ongoing comedy skit that is the Liberal Party of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is blaming Canadian immigration policies for his economic and political woes. Ontario Premier Doug Ford does not fancy Justin Trudeau’s re-election chances. American citizens are asked to house the illegal invaders but not the homeless.





Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]





Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN

















☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆

~ L I N K S ~

➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]

➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT

➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson

➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/

➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler

➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv

➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn

➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9

➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn

➞ LIBRTI: https://librti.com/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson